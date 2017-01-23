Obama does not commute Kilpatrick's sentence
President Barack Obama announced the commutation of sentence for 330 people on Thursday in what will be his last commutation grant of his presidency. One name not among the 330 was former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who many supporters hoped would have his sentence commuted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 19
|RFLivonia
|17
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Jan 11
|peter
|4
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC