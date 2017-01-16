Hoarded Ypsilanti cats need homes
Twenty-one cats have been recovered from a garage in Ypsilanti Township, according to a press released from Ann Arbor's Humane Society of Huron Valley. The HSHV got an anonymous tip that cats were being hoarded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|RFLivonia
|17
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Jan 11
|peter
|4
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC