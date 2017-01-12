Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointments to the Michigan...
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of Thomas Cameron of Northville Township as well as the reappointments of Jeffrie Cape of West Bloomfield, Jim Fink of Ypsilanti and Cris Sullivan of Potterville to the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board.
