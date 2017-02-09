Fresh Thyme grocery ready for debut on Washtenaw Road

Neatly arranged and hand-stacked fruits and vegetables alongside bins of granola and grains are ready to greet customers on the Wednesday Feb. 1 at the grand opening of Fresh Thyme in Ypsilanti. The grocery chain's brand-new location at 2985 Washtenaw Road opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday and has been in the works for some time.

