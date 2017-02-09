Fresh Thyme grocery ready for debut on Washtenaw Road
Neatly arranged and hand-stacked fruits and vegetables alongside bins of granola and grains are ready to greet customers on the Wednesday Feb. 1 at the grand opening of Fresh Thyme in Ypsilanti. The grocery chain's brand-new location at 2985 Washtenaw Road opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday and has been in the works for some time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|16 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|hollyleaf
|234
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 3
|Robert
|3
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Jan 30
|A human with a heart
|10
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC