Fresh Thyme Farmers Market grand opening
Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, a rapidly growing Midwest specialty retailer focused on healthy and organic products and groceries, will open its seventh Michigan store in Ypsilanti on Wednesday, February 1 at 7:00 a.m. The store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with prominent local officials at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31. The first 250 shoppers, aged 18 and older, in line on Wednesday morning will receive a free bag of healthy groceries. Fresh Thyme has filled 100 full and part-time positions for the Ypsilanti store.
