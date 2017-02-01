Fresh Thyme Farmers Market grand opening

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market grand opening

Tuesday

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, a rapidly growing Midwest specialty retailer focused on healthy and organic products and groceries, will open its seventh Michigan store in Ypsilanti on Wednesday, February 1 at 7:00 a.m. The store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with prominent local officials at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31. The first 250 shoppers, aged 18 and older, in line on Wednesday morning will receive a free bag of healthy groceries. Fresh Thyme has filled 100 full and part-time positions for the Ypsilanti store.

