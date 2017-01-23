Fresh Thyme announces grand opening date for Washtenaw Avenue location
According to the national grocery chain's website, Fresh Thyme is offering special events and deals for the grand opening of its latest location in Michigan. The first 250 shoppers over the age of 18 will receive a free bag of groceries; muffins and coffee are being handed out from 5:30 to 7 a.m., and customers will get a free reusable bag to carry their purchases throughout the grand opening.
