Frederick Douglass spoke in Ypsilanti 150 years ago and his message still resonates on MLK Day

Monday Jan 16 Read more: Michigan Radio

Stateside's conversation with Lynne Settles, an art teacher at Ypsilanti High School, and Christy Witkowski, a senior at the school Remarkably, it was 150 years ago on this day that abolitionist and orator Frederick Douglass spoke in Ypsilanti - one of three visits Douglass made to the town. Today, Ypsilanti High School students are marking both MLK Day and the Douglass visit with a silent march to the site of that speech that happened in 1867.

