Frederick Douglass spoke in Ypsilanti 150 years ago and his message still resonates on MLK Day
Stateside's conversation with Lynne Settles, an art teacher at Ypsilanti High School, and Christy Witkowski, a senior at the school Remarkably, it was 150 years ago on this day that abolitionist and orator Frederick Douglass spoke in Ypsilanti - one of three visits Douglass made to the town. Today, Ypsilanti High School students are marking both MLK Day and the Douglass visit with a silent march to the site of that speech that happened in 1867.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 19
|RFLivonia
|17
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Jan 11
|peter
|4
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC