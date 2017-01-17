Frederick Douglass spoke in Ypsilanti 150 years ago and his message still resonates on MLK Day

Stateside's conversation with Lynne Settles, an art teacher at Ypsilanti High School, and Christy Witkowski, a senior at the school Remarkably, it was 150 years ago on this day that abolitionist and orator Frederick Douglass spoke in Ypsilanti - one of three visits Douglass made to the town. Today, Ypsilanti High School students are marking both MLK Day and the Douglass visit with a silent march to the site of that speech that happened in 1867.

