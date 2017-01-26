Former Penalty Box bar could become u...

Former Penalty Box bar could become used car lot

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Westland Observer

Former Penalty Box bar could become used car lot The former bar in Livonia closed several years ago and now could become a used car dealership Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/money/business/2017/01/26/former-penalty-box-bar-could-become-used-car-lot/97041890/ A rendering of the proposed used car dealership at the site of the former Penalty Box bar on Plymouth Road in Livonia. The Livonia Planning Commission voted unanimously for recommendation of approval for a new used car dealership at the former site of the Penalty Box bar, located at 28121 Plymouth, between Inkster and Harrison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ypsilanti Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Mon frankwalshingham 1
Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06) Mon A human with a heart 10
more fun than a hijjab Jan 26 badam 2
why does michigan not fall in the great lakes? Jan 26 badam 2
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Jan 26 reefer madness 18
arabs go home before we loose our food stamps Jan 26 allahahaha 1
The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass Jan 11 peter 2
See all Ypsilanti Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ypsilanti Forum Now

Ypsilanti Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ypsilanti Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Ypsilanti, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,450,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC