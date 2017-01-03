Washtenaw County concedes it can't enforce disposable bag ordinance
Washtenaw County officials are dropping plans to enforce local regulations designed to cut down on the use of disposable grocery bags. A new state law in Michigan prevents the county's bag ordinance from taking effect in 2017, county officials concede.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|2 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Student who said man told her to remove her hij...
|Dec 22
|Kevin
|1
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Dec 15
|BUCKEYES 4 LIFE
|3
|Judge Lowe Violated Federal Law (Feb '09)
|Dec 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|2
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC