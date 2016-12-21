The Biggest Auto Industry Stories of 2016
If Hilary Clinton had won the election, automakers would now be continuing to lobby for relief on the 54.5 mpg federal 2025 Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards via the "mid-term review" included in the agreement with the Obama administration early in the decade. Instead, we can now pretty much figure automakers' relief from the mid-term review is a given.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automobile Magazine.
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student who said man told her to remove her hij...
|Dec 22
|Kevin
|1
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Dec 15
|BUCKEYES 4 LIFE
|3
|Judge Lowe Violated Federal Law (Feb '09)
|Dec 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15)
|Nov 28
|The Ohio State
|2
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Nov 28
|The Ohio State
|1
|Jim Harbaugh is a terrible coach
|Nov 28
|The Ohio State
|2
|Wolverines
|Nov 27
|The Ohio State
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC