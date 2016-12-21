The Biggest Auto Industry Stories of ...

The Biggest Auto Industry Stories of 2016

If Hilary Clinton had won the election, automakers would now be continuing to lobby for relief on the 54.5 mpg federal 2025 Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards via the "mid-term review" included in the agreement with the Obama administration early in the decade. Instead, we can now pretty much figure automakers' relief from the mid-term review is a given.

