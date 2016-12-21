Teen pleads guilty to murder in fatal October shooting
A 17-year-old Ypsilanti boy has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in the fatal October shooting of an 18-year-old. Delreno Gracey pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Washtenaw County courtroom to the murder charge, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
