Singer-songwriter Kelly Jean Caldwell...

Singer-songwriter Kelly Jean Caldwell wants to destroy you

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Metro Times

Kelly Jean Caldwell has been a brilliant lyricist and powerful singer for decades. Her lurid, magical songs marry the heartbreaking and the hilarious, which is perhaps why she's so many local musicians' favorite area songwriter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ypsilanti Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Student who said man told her to remove her hij... Thu Kevin 1
U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16) Dec 15 BUCKEYES 4 LIFE 3
Judge Lowe Violated Federal Law (Feb '09) Dec 8 WATCHING LIVONIA 3
Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15) Nov 28 The Ohio State 2
The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass Nov 28 The Ohio State 1
Jim Harbaugh is a terrible coach Nov 28 The Ohio State 2
Wolverines Nov 27 The Ohio State 2
See all Ypsilanti Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ypsilanti Forum Now

Ypsilanti Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ypsilanti Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Ypsilanti, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,335 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,097

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC