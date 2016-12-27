Rosie the Riveter, CIA photography to...

Rosie the Riveter, CIA photography topics of Ypsilanti museum talks

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

The Yankee Air Museum in southeastern Michigan is offering a double-header presentation next week ranging from World War II's Rosie the Riveter to modern-day CIA photography. The Ypsilanti Township museum has scheduled the talks for Jan. 4 featuring Rosie the Riveter chronicler Donnaleen Lanktree and intelligence historian Michael Lechlitner.

