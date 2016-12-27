Rosie the Riveter, CIA photography topics of Ypsilanti museum talks
The Yankee Air Museum in southeastern Michigan is offering a double-header presentation next week ranging from World War II's Rosie the Riveter to modern-day CIA photography. The Ypsilanti Township museum has scheduled the talks for Jan. 4 featuring Rosie the Riveter chronicler Donnaleen Lanktree and intelligence historian Michael Lechlitner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Student who said man told her to remove her hij...
|Dec 22
|Kevin
|1
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Dec 15
|BUCKEYES 4 LIFE
|3
|Judge Lowe Violated Federal Law (Feb '09)
|Dec 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|2
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|1
|Jim Harbaugh is a terrible coach
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC