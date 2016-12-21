One year later, a brighter holiday for homeless EMU students
Walking into Eastern Michigan University regent Michelle Crumm's festive dining room -- filled with stacks of crimson gift-wrap and presents of every size, piles of blankets and sweatshirts lining the floor, and a gleaming bicycle placed upright in the corner -- one would think Christmas came early. Crumm and her children spearheaded a community effort to make the holiday season brighter for college students struggling to keep roofs over their heads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student who said man told her to remove her hij...
|Dec 22
|Kevin
|1
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Dec 15
|BUCKEYES 4 LIFE
|3
|Judge Lowe Violated Federal Law (Feb '09)
|Dec 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|2
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|1
|Jim Harbaugh is a terrible coach
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|2
|Wolverines
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC