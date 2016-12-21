One year later, a brighter holiday fo...

One year later, a brighter holiday for homeless EMU students

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: MLive.com

Walking into Eastern Michigan University regent Michelle Crumm's festive dining room -- filled with stacks of crimson gift-wrap and presents of every size, piles of blankets and sweatshirts lining the floor, and a gleaming bicycle placed upright in the corner -- one would think Christmas came early. Crumm and her children spearheaded a community effort to make the holiday season brighter for college students struggling to keep roofs over their heads.

