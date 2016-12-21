Michigan Enacts Sweeping New Driverless-Car Legislation
With his sights set on maintaining Michigan's prominent role in a global auto industry awash in new technology and business models, Gov. Rick Snyder has signed four bills into law aimed at clearing the path for the testing and deployment of self-driving vehicles on state roadways. Among states that have laws on the books related to autonomous vehicles, Michigan now has perhaps the most permissive in the country.
