Credit repair specialist helps customers and her store

Every couple of months, Jennifer Oribello spends her spare time mining the docket of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Detroit and Googling contact information for local bankruptcy attorneys. She sends letters to gauge whether the credit-blemished folks on the docket or among the attorneys' clients would be interested in buying and financing a car at Cueter Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram in Ypsilanti, Mich., where she is special finance manager.

