Ann Arbor area business briefs: Ypsilanti Senior Center and Ann Arbor ...

From new hires and promotions to industry awards, here's a roundup of achievements by businesses and individuals in the greater Ann Arbor area: The Ypsilanti Senior Center, 1015 North Congress, Ypsilanti, celebrated their 55th anniversary earlier this month. Members, staff, and the community came together to celebrate this momentous occasion of being there for the community for over five decades.

