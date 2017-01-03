Ann Arbor area business briefs: Orangetheory(r) Fitness and Hylant
From new hires and promotions to industry awards, here's a roundup of achievements by businesses and individuals in the greater Ann Arbor area: Orangetheory Fitness celebrated their grand opening earlier this month in the Traver Village Shopping Center, 2643 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor. Orangetheory Fitness is owned and operated by Matt Grabowski and Bret Borock.
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Student who said man told her to remove her hij...
|Dec 22
|Kevin
|1
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Dec 15
|BUCKEYES 4 LIFE
|3
|Judge Lowe Violated Federal Law (Feb '09)
|Dec 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|2
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|1
|Jim Harbaugh is a terrible coach
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|2
