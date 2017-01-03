Ann Arbor area business briefs: Orangetheory(r) Fitness and Hylant

From new hires and promotions to industry awards, here's a roundup of achievements by businesses and individuals in the greater Ann Arbor area: Orangetheory Fitness celebrated their grand opening earlier this month in the Traver Village Shopping Center, 2643 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor. Orangetheory Fitness is owned and operated by Matt Grabowski and Bret Borock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.