Michigan to Convert Bomber Plant Site to Autonomous Car Test Facility

Michigan expects to open the largest real-world autonomous vehicle test site in the U.S. next year, using a historic site to usher in the next era of transportation. The site is the defunct Willow Run airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan, the home of the famed Arsenal of Democracy during World War II when Henry Ford built a huge B-24 Liberator bomber factory in 1941 with a 42,000-person workforce bolstered by Rosie the Riveter and her assembly line colleagues.

