Rotary scholarships awarded

Rotary scholarships awarded

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Times Observer

This year, the two winners were picked from 17 applications received by the club. The scholarship committee consisting of Rotarians Amanda Ongley, Randy Gustafson and Deborah Stone, reviewed all 17 of the applications and picked Evan Honsberger and Zachary Nugent as the recipients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
we got qlty real and novelty ducs Jun 11 carinemolly 1
HardHead Group Jun 11 Lisa 1
News County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16) Jun 10 resident 12
Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny Jun '17 Aghie 4
Heidi Kenworthy (Jul '14) May '17 Fuckyou 7
Jasmine Lindgren (Nov '16) May '17 Fuckmeth 6
News The revitalization of Russell (Nov '16) Mar '17 Full of it 6
See all Youngsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngsville Forum Now

Youngsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Youngsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,158 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC