Rotary scholarships awarded
This year, the two winners were picked from 17 applications received by the club. The scholarship committee consisting of Rotarians Amanda Ongley, Randy Gustafson and Deborah Stone, reviewed all 17 of the applications and picked Evan Honsberger and Zachary Nugent as the recipients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|we got qlty real and novelty ducs
|Jun 11
|carinemolly
|1
|HardHead Group
|Jun 11
|Lisa
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Jun 10
|resident
|12
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Jun '17
|Aghie
|4
|Heidi Kenworthy (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Fuckyou
|7
|Jasmine Lindgren (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Fuckmeth
|6
|The revitalization of Russell (Nov '16)
|Mar '17
|Full of it
|6
Find what you want!
Search Youngsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC