RDA opts for conservatorship at two Youngsville properties

Conservatorship was the course of action selected by the RDA during a Tuesday morning meeting for both 118 Mill St., owned by John Bortz, Jr., and the 16 W. Main St. property of Hobson McKown. The conservatorship process - which requires judicial approval - essentially provides a way for the RDA to bring about needed repairs without taking title to the property.

