Crash closes Route 6

Crash closes Route 6

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Times Observer

An accident involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck closed Route 6 from Youngsville to Pittsfield on Sunday evening. The accident occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. Warren County Public Safety Director Todd Lake told the Times Observer that a coroner was called to the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
we got qlty real and novelty ducs 3 hr carinemolly 1
HardHead Group 3 hr Lisa 1
News To the left 4 hr Jdb 8
News County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16) Sat resident 12
Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny Jun 1 Aghie 4
Elizabeth steinkamp Johnson aka bessie May 26 Nate 1
Heidi Kenworthy (Jul '14) May 26 Fuckyou 7
See all Youngsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngsville Forum Now

Youngsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
 

Youngsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,690,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC