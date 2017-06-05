Crash closes Route 6
An accident involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck closed Route 6 from Youngsville to Pittsfield on Sunday evening. The accident occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. Warren County Public Safety Director Todd Lake told the Times Observer that a coroner was called to the scene.
