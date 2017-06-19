Career center students help modify battering ram for Youngsville Police
About five years ago, the Warren County Career Center welding students built a large door breecher, or battering ram, for the Youngsville Police Department. The ram, said welding instructor Nathan McNett, The ram was great for the officer for which it was built, but that officer is no longer with Youngsville and, said Mineweaser, The original welder, Zach Chapman - a former student now employed with ADM Welding in Warren - came to the career center Wednesday when Mineweaser came to pick up the modified ram.
