Photo submitted to Times Observer Patrick Crommiller, Educational Support Chairman of the Warren Forest Chapter of the Pa. Association of School Retirees, and WAHS principal, Jeff Flickner, are shown presenting two $450 to seniors Megan Wortman and Kelsey Kraft.
Youngsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Thu
|Aghie
|4
|Elizabeth steinkamp Johnson aka bessie
|May 26
|Nate
|1
|Heidi Kenworthy (Jul '14)
|May 26
|Fuckyou
|7
|Jasmine Lindgren (Nov '16)
|May 26
|Fuckmeth
|6
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Steph
|5
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|May 22
|Hannah Blake
|4
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|May 14
|bikepather
|5
