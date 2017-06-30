Briefsa
The City of Warren Municipal Building will be closed from noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, for renovation work in the rotunda. Employees will undergo training from 1 to 2 p.m. and may be reached by phone at 723-6300 the rest of the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LaRenda Martin (Jan '13)
|Tue
|I do
|2
|LaRenda Martin (Dec '12)
|Tue
|LaRenda M
|2
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Jul 3
|Facts
|7
|we got qlty real and novelty ducs
|Jun 11
|carinemolly
|1
|HardHead Group
|Jun 11
|Lisa
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Jun 10
|resident
|12
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Jun '17
|Aghie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Youngsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC