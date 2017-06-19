Briefsa
The Youngsville High School class of 1954 will meet for breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Richard's Restaurant. Youngsville Borough offices and services will be open Monday, July 3, until noon, but will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
