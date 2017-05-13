Briefsa

Tuesday May 9

The Annual Jeff Burns Memorial Children's Fishing Contest, sponsored by the Farnsworth Trout Club in Clarendon, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Farnsworth Hatchery Site. The contest is for ages one through 15, and everyone is welcome.

