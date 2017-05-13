13th Drug Take Back a success

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Times Observer

Since 2010, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has held 13 prescription drug take back events with the help of state and local law enforcement agencies. On Saturday, law enforcement agencies in Warren County collected hundreds of pounds - eliminating chances for mistaken ingestion, theft, or improper disposal.

