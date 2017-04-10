Youngsville man charged for having se...

Youngsville man charged for having sex with 14-year-old

Monday Apr 3 Read more: Times Observer

City of Warren Police filed charges against Noah Michael Vanhouten, 19, 582 E. Main St., including statutory sexual assault - four to eight years older and corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above. Police were notified of the alleged encounter on March 20 after the juvenile had called police regarding the incident, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

