Vet honored for help with House Bill
State Representative Kathy Rapp and Ronald Bosworth, legislative assistant of Scott E. Hutchinson's office of the PA Senate, present a copy of the Finance Bill HB 683, signed by Governor Wolf with a pen that actually signed the bill, to veteran David Steinhauser at Youngsville American Legion on Friday, April 21. Steinhauser was instrumental in proposing the premise of the Bill 683 to Rapp's office over two years ago. Bill 683 eliminates federal veterans' disability payments and state veterans' benefits from income eligibility under the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
