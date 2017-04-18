Tornado spotted near Youngsville; contact not confirmed

Photo taken by Kelly West on Seventh Street in Youngsville, facing north towards Matthew's Run at 7:50 p.m. The National Weather Service reported a tornado sighting at 7:54 p.m. near Youngsville. The NWS then issued a tornado warning at 7:55 p.m. that included verbiage indicating a tornado had touched down in the area.

