Tornado spotted near Youngsville; contact not confirmed
Photo taken by Kelly West on Seventh Street in Youngsville, facing north towards Matthew's Run at 7:50 p.m. The National Weather Service reported a tornado sighting at 7:54 p.m. near Youngsville. The NWS then issued a tornado warning at 7:55 p.m. that included verbiage indicating a tornado had touched down in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Youngsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheffield, PA verus Flint, MI
|Apr 18
|Pico De Gallo
|1
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Apr 7
|Boo Boo
|3
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|Apr 1
|Poor Sis
|4
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar '17
|Full of it
|6
Find what you want!
Search Youngsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC