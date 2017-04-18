RDA gets mixed news on Beech Street properties
The two parcels - 304 and 306 Beech Street - were obtained by Habitat for Humanity and the Warren-Forest Economic Opportunities Council, respectively. Lyn Pryor, the EOC's Director of Community Development, told the RDA that they received a grant to survey the parcel as well as complete some design and construction work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Youngsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|9 hr
|chris
|8
|Sheffield, PA verus Flint, MI
|Apr 21
|Pico De Gallo
|3
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Apr 7
|Boo Boo
|3
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|Apr 1
|Poor Sis
|4
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar '17
|Full of it
|6
Find what you want!
Search Youngsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC