Wednesday Apr 12

The Youngsville High School class of 1954 will meet for breakfast at Richard's Restaurant on Tuesday, April 18 at 9 a.m. Brokenstraw Valley Swimming Pool season passes go on sale on May 1 at the Youngsville Borough office. There is a $10 discount on passes purchased in May. All are invited to a Community Good Friday Service on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church .

