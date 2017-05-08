Briefsa
On Sunday, April 30, the Allegheny Outdoor Club will hike in the Chapman Dam area from FR 437 to Mohawk Road. Participants will meet at Musante Street in Warren at 1:30 p.m. For more information call Greg Burkett at 723-4989.
