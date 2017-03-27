Steering committee crafts Youngsville vision statement
At the second Youngsville Borough strategic planning meeting Tuesday evening, a group of 28 people worked through community surveys and established some targets. He read through some of the results of the survey, which was taken by 245 people, most of them borough residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|7 hr
|Sis
|3
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Tidioute needs some action
|Mar 20
|Parade people
|3
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC