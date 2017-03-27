Steering committee crafts Youngsville...

Steering committee crafts Youngsville vision statement

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Times Observer

At the second Youngsville Borough strategic planning meeting Tuesday evening, a group of 28 people worked through community surveys and established some targets. He read through some of the results of the survey, which was taken by 245 people, most of them borough residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house 7 hr Sis 3
Bike Path Mar 26 Jdb 4
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Jasmine Lindgren Mar 22 Backdoor Knockin 5
Tidioute needs some action Mar 20 Parade people 3
Ice cream man Mar 18 Bartender 1
Worn pennsylvania Mar 11 Rustbeltretard 1
See all Youngsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngsville Forum Now

Youngsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Youngsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,761 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC