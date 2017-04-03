Sheffield Life
Saturday, April 15th Spring Turkey Party Raffle: Steak platters, pork chop platters, sausage platters, cash prizes. Doors open at 3pm Raffle starts at 4PM to 8PM.
Youngsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|Apr 1
|Poor Sis
|4
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Tidioute needs some action
|Mar 20
|Parade people
|3
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
