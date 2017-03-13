Briefsa
Photo submitted to Times Observer Lions, Tigers and Wolves of Youngsville Pack 30 held their Pinewood Derby recently. From left are Connor Tuttle, first place, Carson Rutherford, second, Joshua Pikna, third, and Benjamin Blauser, Best of Show for his car workmanship.
