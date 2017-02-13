Wolf proposal calls for fee for no mu...

Wolf proposal calls for fee for no municipal police depts.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Times Observer

Part of Gov. Tom Wolf's budget proposal calls for the collection of a per-resident fee from municipalities that do not have full-time police - to help defray the costs of the Pennsylvania State Police. While Conewango Township, and Youngsville and Tidioute boroughs have municipal police, those departments do not qualify as full-time under the proposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jasmine Lindgren 9 hr TIMMAAAY 4
Jiggers 9 hr TIMMAAAY 2
John weber 9 hr TIMMAAAY 2
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone 9 hr TIMMAAAY 4
Trevor Watson 9 hr Nasty Daddy 2
News Unlock their doors' 19 hr stop the madness 1
News I'm sorry' 19 hr stop the madness 1
See all Youngsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngsville Forum Now

Youngsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Youngsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,735 • Total comments across all topics: 278,840,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC