Warren School District Considers Dissolving Youngsville Football Team

Thursday Feb 2

As the Erie School District continues to look at consolidating all of its high school sports programs, the Warren County School District is faced with a similar decision. The Youngsville Eagles finished this past season with a record of 1-9.

