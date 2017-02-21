There are on the Times Observer story from Monday Feb 13, titled Tanker Rollover. In it, Times Observer reports that:

Times Observer photo by Andrew Morrison A Crossett tanker rollover on Monday morning caused a five hour closure of Route 6 from Route 27 to Youngsville in Pittsfield Township. The tanker was headed west on Route 6 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to lead the road way and flip.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times Observer.