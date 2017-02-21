Tanker Rollover

Tanker Rollover

There are 1 comment on the Times Observer story from Monday Feb 13, titled Tanker Rollover. In it, Times Observer reports that:

Times Observer photo by Andrew Morrison A Crossett tanker rollover on Monday morning caused a five hour closure of Route 6 from Route 27 to Youngsville in Pittsfield Township. The tanker was headed west on Route 6 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to lead the road way and flip.

stop the madness

Clearfield, PA

#1 Tuesday Feb 14
After another mild snowfall the Rt 62 and Rt 6 were covered in ice. The crews were not out during the storm at all.They allow vehicles to pack down the snow to ice,then start there plowing early ,its to late very dangerous conditions have already formed.The supervisor in starbrick should be fired,its been like this since he took over.The man moved here from the south and only has saving the state money on his brain.This rollover did not need to happen,it could of been much worse.What is it going to take ,death before they realize they have to do better.
