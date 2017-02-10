One Parish Family'
"On Feb. 13, 2017, the Roman Catholic Parishes of St. Joseph in Warren and St. Luke in Youngsville will be officially merged into one parish family," "The newly-formed St. Joseph Parish will maintain two church buildings - St. Joseph and St. Luke." The other Catholic parishes in the county, Holy Redeemer in Warren and St. Anthony of Padua in Sheffield, were similarly merged in December.
