"On Feb. 13, 2017, the Roman Catholic Parishes of St. Joseph in Warren and St. Luke in Youngsville will be officially merged into one parish family," "The newly-formed St. Joseph Parish will maintain two church buildings - St. Joseph and St. Luke." The other Catholic parishes in the county, Holy Redeemer in Warren and St. Anthony of Padua in Sheffield, were similarly merged in December.

