Municipalities with PT police may not be charged $25 per person fee
There are 1 comment on the Times Observer story from Friday Feb 10, titled Municipalities with PT police may not be charged $25 per person fee. In it, Times Observer reports that:
Information considered by the Warren County commissioners this week about a proposed state police coverage fee was not completely clear. "Across the commonwealth, 67 percent of municipalities rely to some degree on the State Police to provide local police support," "This coverage comes at no cost to the municipality and is borne by taxpayers statewide, who in many cases support their own local police coverage through local taxes.
#1 Saturday Feb 11
What has started this change in the way the state collects money. The state police has always been funded by state tax dollars collected by the state from the state tax payers,The money is funding the state police and many other state functions. Now some state politician has come up with the idea that some are not paying enough.The money is already in the budget for the state police,why add a 25.00 dollar per person depending on location,greed.It would be nice to hear a politician just once say we are idiots and waste a ton of money ,now we need more.The system is broken does not have a chance of surviving.Maybe some more secret accounts with millions will be found and lessen the burden.The older you get the more frustrated you get.The next time they want to add 46 cents per gallon to the gas tax the entire state should completely shut down.The roads are worse than ever and the winter maintenance crews are only running on day shifts.4 inches of snow recently crippled the states crews to keep the rods clear. UNACCEPTABLE
