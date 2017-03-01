Ministerial Association Weekday Worship

Ministerial Association Weekday Worship

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Times Observer

The Warren Area Ministerial Association will sponsor weekday worship services each Thursday during Lent at the First United Methodist Church, 200 Market Street in Warren. Each service will begin with prelude music at 11:55 a.m. and the service will conclude at 12:30 p.m. A soup and pie luncheon will be available following the service for $5.

