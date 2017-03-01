Ministerial Association Weekday Worship
The Warren Area Ministerial Association will sponsor weekday worship services each Thursday during Lent at the First United Methodist Church, 200 Market Street in Warren. Each service will begin with prelude music at 11:55 a.m. and the service will conclude at 12:30 p.m. A soup and pie luncheon will be available following the service for $5.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Youngsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path
|Feb 26
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|John weber
|Feb 24
|Slow Poke
|4
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Feb 14
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|Tanker Rollover
|Feb 14
|stop the madness
|1
|I'm sorry'
|Feb 14
|stop the madness
|2
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|4
|Jiggers
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Youngsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC