Inmate who owns Youngsville property ...

Inmate who owns Youngsville property running for district magistrate

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Times Observer

A Centre County man who owns blighted property in Youngsville and tried unsuccessfully to run for district magistrate in Warren County in 2011 and State College in 2013 is trying again in Centre County. "I have attended and investigated the certification course in Harrisburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worn pennsylvania Sat Rustbeltretard 1
John weber Mar 11 Josh 16
Deer population Mar 8 Blowhole 6
News The revitalization of Russell Mar 8 Full of it 6
News Bernard Fox Mar 7 marcia neil 1
News County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16) Mar 5 Bing 11
Jiggers Mar 2 Pepper 3
See all Youngsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Warren County was issued at March 13 at 10:37PM EDT

Youngsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Youngsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,584 • Total comments across all topics: 279,531,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC