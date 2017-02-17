Former township secretary sentenced to year in prison for stealing over $65,000
That was part of the message Senior Judge William Morgan gave to former Conewango Township Secretary Kathleen M. Swartz, 45, North Warren, prior to sentencing her to one year in prison and full restitution for stealing over $65,000 from the township. According to police, Swartz wrote checks to herself, including forgeries of township supervisors' signatures, cashed the checks and then changed QuickBooks entries to indicate that the checks were written to various vendors.
