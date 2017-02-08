District spelling bee Thursday at Beaty WMS
Beaty Principal Ann Ryan said that this year's students would be coming from Warren, Eisenhower, Youngsville, Sheffield, Tidioute, St. Joseph, and Warren County Christian School to participate. This year, Ryan said, there were no home-school children participating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John weber
|18 hr
|Curious
|1
|Former commissioner's property deemed blighted ...
|20 hr
|stop the madness
|1
|Jane Guthrie
|Feb 6
|Josh Carpenter
|1
|Fee on deeds, mortgages would help demolish bli...
|Feb 6
|stop the madness
|1
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Feb 3
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Lisa Johnson (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|Noodle
|33
|Tidioute needs some action
|Jan 28
|Joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Youngsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC