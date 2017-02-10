Photo submitted to Times Observer Members of Cub Scout Pack 14 of Russell competed in the Pinewood Derby on Jan. 27. Picture are: Alex Knowles , Alex Seymour , Jack Martin , William Russell , Luke Martin , Harrison Horner , Addyson Britt , Peyton Horner , Mason Britt , Liam Wilson , Carson Britt . Back, from left: KC Johnson , Mikey Minzer , Aidan Walters , Owen Martin , Nathan Hanson , Aidon Knowles , Adrian Godden , Jackson Jones , Huntley LaVigne , Andrew Haight , Gavin Haight .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.