Photo submitted to the Times Observer The Russell United Methodist Church is hosting a Chicken and Biscuits Dinner on Saturday, February 18, from 4-7 pm at their Ministry Center, 19 North Main Street, Russell. Cost of the dinner is donations only, and all generous proceeds received from this fund raiser will be given in support of the Jamestown Jackals men's semi-pro basketball team.

