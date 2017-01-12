Youngsville Life

Youngsville Life

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Times Observer

Most of you who know him, have seen Rick Smith Jr. demonstrate his amazing abilities in front of a national television audience while appearing on many television shows including "ABC's Shark Tank", "America's Got Talent" "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", "Last Call with Carson Daly", "Steve Harvey's Big Time", "The Wayne Brady Show", "Ripley's Believe it or Not!", "Master of Champions", "Time Warp", "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno and many more. This coming January The Rouse Estate is bringing Rick Smith Jr. to Warren County on Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 for their annual fundraiser to perform right here on the Struthers Library Theatre stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15) Jan 8 BigDickDaddy 5
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Jan 7 BigDickDaddy 1
gilbert shirley (Nov '15) Jan 7 Renee 7
What is this website? Jan 7 Sloot Fooker 3
renee steele (Nov '15) Jan 7 Sloot Fooker 3
News Commissioners consider added fee on deeds, mort... Jan 5 stop the madness 1
Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16) Jan 4 Bam bam 2
See all Youngsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Warren County was issued at January 13 at 12:30AM EST

Youngsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Youngsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,413 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC