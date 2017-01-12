Youngsville Life

Most of you who know him, have seen Rick Smith Jr. demonstrate his amazing abilities in front of a national television audience while appearing on many television shows including "ABC's Shark Tank", "America's Got Talent" "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", "Last Call with Carson Daly", "Steve Harvey's Big Time", "The Wayne Brady Show", "Ripley's Believe it or Not!", "Master of Champions", "Time Warp", "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno and many more. This coming January The Rouse Estate is bringing Rick Smith Jr. to Warren County on Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 for their annual fundraiser to perform right here on the Struthers Library Theatre stage.

