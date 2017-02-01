Sugar Grove woman sentenced for assaulting bartender, police officer
A Sugar Grove woman will spend the next several months in the Warren County Jail after she was sentenced on charges stemming from an assault on a bartender and police officer. Prior to sentencing, Skinner's attorney, Henry Borger, said that "alcohol continues to be a huge problem in our society and in our community" and explained that it is "rare" to find someone who has gotten a grip on what is going on in their life.
Youngsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Johnson (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|Noodle
|33
|Tidioute needs some action
|Jan 28
|Joe
|2
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 26
|NoFucksGiven
|6
|Tidioute man jailed on heroin charges (Apr '16)
|Jan 26
|Les
|3
|Police: Fight preceded slaying (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|relative
|38
|Looking for love
|Jan 20
|Millo
|1
|Don't apply
|Jan 19
|stop the madness
|1
